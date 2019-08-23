Hearts of Oak to play Rock Stars FC in friendly

Ghana Premier League side, Accra Hearts of Oak will be engaging lower division club Rock Stars FC in a friendly on Sunday, August 25.
The exercise will form part of head coach Kim Grant’s efforts to strengthen his team to ensure they adequately prepare for the expected return of the Ghana Premier League in the next couple of months.
The Accra based side has already played three warm-up matches – against Montreal United, Royal FC, and Black Meteors - where they have won two and lost one.
Up next for the Rainbow boys, they will travel to Swedru to test their might against Rock Stars FC at 15:00GMT at Swedru Sports Stadium.
Black Meteors defeat Hearts
The Black Meteors defeated Hearts of Oak 1-0 in a friendly played Wednesday at the Accra Sports Stadium. The first half remained deadlock with both sides failing to break the defence of each other.
A good cross from Chris Bonney found the head of Benard Arthur inside the box but, the striker's header missed the post narrowly.
With Hearts of Oak looking to fetch the opening goal, Meteors caught them on the break and took the lead against the run of play after breaking through the offside trap with Nzema Kotoko striker Akesse Akesse rounding Ben Mensah before slotting into an empty net.
Both teams made wholesale changes to their sides in the preparatory clash as Hearts looked for the equalizer.
Few minutes to end the game, Kwadwo Obeng Jnr. was put through by Aminu Alhassan but the striker failed to tap in to grab the equalizer to the disappointment of many Phobians.
Kofi Kordzie forced a free kick for the Phobians right in front of the Meteors penalty box as many Phobians chanted for the equalizer but Aminu’s kick went straight into the human wall.
The Black Meteors are preparing for the final qualifier of the U23 AFCON with Algeria while Hearts of Oak are shaping up for the President Cup clash with Asante Kotoko.
READ ALSO: