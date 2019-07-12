Hearts of Oak to resume training in July ending

Head coach of Hearts of Oak Kim Grant has disclosed that his players will be reporting to training in the last week of July.
The Phobians will be starting pre-season after breaking camp last month following their exit from the Normalisation Committee Special Competition.
With President of the Normalisation Committee Dr Kofi Amoah revealing that the Ghana Premier league will start in August, Kim Grant wants to put his players in good shape ahead of 2019/2020 season.
“The players will resume training in the last week of July and it is important the players get good rest and hopefully they come back refreshed and from there we see when the Normalization Committee is going to start the new season”, he told Ghanasoccernet.com
Hearts of Oak on Wednesday unveiled their Umbro kits to be used for the new season replacing Barex.
The Ghanaian powerhouse last year signed a partnership agreement with the English sportswear and doing so joined a host of clubs including Everton, Huddersfield Town, Werder Bremen and FC Nürnberg who are being kitted by the English sportswear and football equipment supplier.
