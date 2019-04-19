Hearts of Oak Umbro kits finally arrives

The much-awaited Hearts of Oak Umbro kits have arrived in the country.
After months of waiting, the new Umbro kits for the Phobains have landed in the country and fans will soon get the chance to don the replica jerseys.
The Ghanaian powerhouse joins a host of clubs including Everton, Huddersfield Town, Werder Bremen and FC Nürnberg who are being kitted by the English sportswear and football equipment supplier.
In 2018, Hearts of Oak signed a long-term sponsorship deal with English sportswear and football equipment supplier Umbro.
According to deal, Umbro will produce all on-pitch and training products as well as sportswear for fans and players.
The deal was brokered by their former Chief Executive Officer, Mr Mark Noonan.
