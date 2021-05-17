Hearts of Oak vs Sharks: Referee Maxwell Kofi Owusu apologises for 'penalty error'

Referee Maxwell Kofi Owusu, has apologised for awarding a penalty kick against Elmina Sharks and subsequently sending off their defender during the Skarks' 2-0 defeat to Hearts of Oak.
A penalty was awarded to the Phobians after Sharks defender, Isaac Donkor was adjudged to have handled a goal-bound shot from Obeng Jnr.
A call which Isaac Donkor aggressively protested and was shown a red card.
READ ALSO: GPL week 25: Hearts of Oak keep pressure on Kotoko with victory over Sharks
However, replays suggested the ball came off the player’s shoulder, hence the decision shouldn’t have stood.
Victor Aidoo missed the subsequent penalty for Hearts but Donkor’s red card meant Sharks had to play the rest of the match with 10 men.
Hearts eventually took advantage, taking the lead in the 68th minute after substitute Isaac Mensah pounced on a howler from Sharks goalkeeper, Martey.
The hosts then doubled their lead in the 79th minute when Benjamin Afutu headed in a pass at the near post.
“This was absolutely not a good decision. I’m not proud of it. A lot of people have been hurt. I am hurt too,” he said.