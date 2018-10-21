Huddersfield 0-1 Liverpool: Mohamed Salah strike piles pressure on hosts

Mohamed Salah's first goal in five club games was enough to steer Liverpool to a 1-0 victory against a Huddersfield side who remain without a win after nine Premier League games.
Liverpool's only shot on target all match proved to be the winner as Salah latched on to Xherdan Shaqiri's through ball (24) to score his 50th goal in English football.
Jonathan Hogg hit the woodwork soon after, but it was as close as Huddersfield came to levelling, with David Wagner's side now without a home goal in five league games this season.
The result leaves Huddersfield in 19th on three points, while Liverpool move back up to second behind leaders Manchester City on goal difference.
Source: Skysports