I advised Jerome to join Juventus - KP Boateng

Kevin-Prince Boateng has revealed that he advised brother and Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng to join Juventus.
The Ghanaian international returned to Serie A with Fiorentina on a two-year deal over the summer, having spent the second half of last season at Barcelona.
And according to the former AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspurs attacker, he could have been lining up against his younger sibling this weekend had things gone differently in the transfer window.
“It would’ve been great to see him here, above all because it doesn’t look like he’ll play much for Bayern,” he told Bild.
“In any case, I recommended Juventus to him. Juve are a great club. Serie A is very interesting.”
The two brothers have played against each other in the past, most notably when they were both active in the Bundesliga.
They played against each other during the 2010 & 2014 FIFA World Cup in South Africa and Brazil respectively where the Black Stars lost the first game by a lone goal and drew 2-2 with the Die Mannschaft fours years later.
Jerome Boateng has endured a torrid time since the arrival of Niko Kovac as Bayern Munich coach last season.
With Juventus losing talisman Giorgio Chiellini with a torn ACL for at least six months, Jerome Boateng was viewed as a last-minute deal to add cover defensively but a deal failed to materialise.