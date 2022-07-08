I am going to work hard to raise the flag of Ghana high – Inaki Williams

Inaki Williams says he will be working hard to achieve success with the Black Stars after completing his nationality switch.
The Athletic Club forward was one of five players to have completed their switches to play for Ghana, joining Mohammed Salisu, who also declared his readiness to feature for the four-time African champions.
Inaki, who previously said he didn’t feel Ghanaian, has rescinded his decision to not represent Ghana and availed himself for a call-up ahead of the next international break.
According to him, he feels Ghanaian now and will fight to defend the shirt of Ghana.
“Ghana is in my heart because I enjoy this country. I see my people, I see my parents,” he told 3 Sports.
“My parents are Ghanaians and I am a Ghanaian. I need to give Ghanaians something and that something is to play football.
“The moment is coming for me to put on that shirt. I am going to work hard to raise the flag [of Ghana] high. I am going to do everything for the Black Stars and all the people smile with me.”
The Basque forward could be invited for the September AFCON qualifiers against Angola.