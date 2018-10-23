I am uncertain about my future at kotoko- Amos Frimpong

Asante Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong says he is uncertain about his future at the club saying he is not sure whether he will be with the club till the end of his career.
The defender has been with the Kumasi-based club since he joined in the 2011/12 season from BA United following the relegation of the Sunyani-based side and has since gone on to become one of the best players in his right-back position.
Frimpong admits there have been offers for him in the past but he snubbed to stay at the club.
“I don’t know whether I will retire at Kotoko or not. I have been at the club for seven years now but you never know what tomorrow has.” Amos Frimpong told Kumasi-based Silver FM.
“I have previously received some offers from Nigeria but I thought they were not right”
“You don’t have to jump onto just any opportunity to move,” he stressed
The 27-year-old since joining Kotoko has won three Premier League titles and two FA Cups.