CAF CC: Akakpo Patron impressed with Kotoko's performance after win over Coton Sport

Assistant coach of Asante Kotoko, Akakpo Patron has lauded the performance of the players for the important victory over Coton Sport on Sunday.
The porcupine warriors defeated Coton Sport 3-2 at the Stade Militaire in the first leg clash of the final playoff round.
The result hands Asante Kotoko a major advantage in the return leg on Sunday, January 20.
In an interview with Accra-based Happy FM, the former WAFA gaffer believes every member of the playing body deserve praise and assured that the players that did not feature deserve equal praise.
"The players were ready to outplay themselves whenever the opportunity is given. I am very impressed with the performance of the players.
"They played according to the instructions we gave them," he told Happy FM.
"All Kotoko players will get their chance to play for the team. No player should feel left out of this celebration."
Read also: CAF CC: Ten facts about Kotoko' 3-2 win over Coton Sport