I drank four pints of beer night before Deontay Wilder fight - Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury has revealed he sank four pints the night before he battled to an epic draw with Deontay Wilder.
The Gypsy King returns to the ring against undefeated Otto Wallin in Las Vegas on Saturday night as heavy favourite to stretch his unbeaten record.
Fury is hoping to set up a rematch with WBC champion Wilder for early next year by overcoming the Swedish Southpaw in Sin City.
But ahead of the fight, the 31-year-old has admitted to enjoying a beer in his training camps.
And he revealed he sunk FOUR just hours prior to stepping in the ring with the Bronze Bomber last December.
Speaking to Seconds Out, Fury said: “I drink beer while I’m at training camp, I had four pints of beer before the Wilder fight - the night before, didn’t do me any harm did it.”
The Brit’s trainer Ben Davison confirmed the story was true.
He said: “He’s not lying, when I come down I was like ‘what the f*** is this,’ and he [Fury] was like, ‘they’re non-alcoholic.’
“I found out two days later that they weren’t non-alcoholic.”
Fury continued: “I’m a man 30-year-old, I’ve been a professional for 11 years, I’m married with five children, if I want some f***ing beers I’ll have some.
“If the body craves something - give it to it. Why deprive yourself just because it’s fight week.
“Fighters from the past used to drink a bottle of whisky before going in the ring. It didn’t hurt them did it, have a shot of whiskey. Years ago, people use to have a shot of whisky in the corner.
“The thing is, if you can fight, there is no set way in what you should do.”
