I'm indebted to Eleven Wise - CK Akonnor

Head coach of Asante Kotoko, Charles Kwablan Akonnor says he indebted to Sekondi Eleven Wise for giving him the platform at the start of his coaching career.
Akonnor was handed the coaching duties of Sekondi Eleven Wise on February 19, 2009, where he worked with former national teammate Nii Odartey Lamptey as the assistant coach.
Speaking to Sekondi based Radio Silver, the 47-year old admitted he enjoyed his three years stay at the club and will never forget his stints at the team and Western region at large.
” Eleven Wise gave me the first platform in my coaching career and will never forget it”, he said.
” I also enjoyed my stay at the club and Western region at large together with Nii Odartey Lamptey.
The Sekondi based team is celebrating its centennial anniversary and Akonnor has urged management to capitalize on the celebration to revamp the current team.
” I will urge current Management to capitalize on the hundred years celebration to revamp the team because the states of the team now is very bad”, he added.
