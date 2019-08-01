I'm yet to adapt to Kotoko's playing style - New signee Abege calls for patience

Prime News Ghana

By Vincent Ashitey
New capture of Asante Kotoko George Abege has called on the fans to be patient with him as he won't take much time to start banging in the goals.

The Ugandan international who joined the Porcupines from Kariobanji Stars in this current transfer window is yet to find the back of the net in the two matches he has played against Burkina Faso side Rahimo FC and Societe Omnisports De L’ Armee of Cote d'Ivoire.

Speaking after Wednesday's, international friendly against Societe Omnisports De L’ Armee the lanky striker said he is yet adapt to Kotoko's style of play leading to his struggles.

“When you move from one place for another, you will face challenges and I think this is one of them. I think as a professional player I have to face them”, the striker said.

He added, “I know I don’t need a lot of time to do that, I’m hoping possibly within the remaining few days before we go to Nigeria I would be able to play the way the coach is planning.

“I can’t be playing the same way I was playing in my previous team. Because we have new teammates and new philosophy the coach is trying to implement. So it’s all about adjustment in my playing style”.

George Abege is among the 10 newly registered players included in the Reds squad for the CAF Champions League campaign.

Kotoko have been drawn against Kano Pillars and will be making a trip to Nigeria to play the first leg on August 10 at the Sani Abacha Stadium in the preliminary round with the return leg to be played two weeks time at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Kotoko terminate 8 appointments in redundancy exercise

Management has ended the appointments of former Team Managers, Godwin Ablordey and Prince Adu Poku plus six other employees as part of the club’s ongoing redundancy exercise. Head of Administration and Legal Affairs, Lawyer Sarfo Duku disclosed this development on the former players in an interview with Kotoko Express App on Wednesday.

The casualties, he said, also include coach of the defunct Kotoko Youth Team, Ernest Appau; his Assistant, Ibrahim Gariba and Equipment Officer, Benjamin Oppong.

The rest are former Manager of the First Team and one-time Physiotherapist, Omono Asamoah; Richard Hammond, a long serving Masseur, and the security personnel at the club’s former training ground, Officers Mess in Ridge, Kumasi, Achulo Gonja.

“They have not been working for the past three years,” Sarfo Duku explained as he explained the reason behind the exercise. “Some of them have not been working for two years and more” he said adding that, Management has duly notified the personalities affected by the exercise."

“We have communicated the decision to the affected individuals. As Management, we have the responsibility to be prudent in our handling of the club's finances, and this exercise is to ensure exactly that. We have communicated the development to the affected individuals and also we thanked them for the services they rendered to the club."

