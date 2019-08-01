I'm yet to adapt to Kotoko's playing style - New signee Abege calls for patience

New capture of Asante Kotoko George Abege has called on the fans to be patient with him as he won't take much time to start banging in the goals.
The Ugandan international who joined the Porcupines from Kariobanji Stars in this current transfer window is yet to find the back of the net in the two matches he has played against Burkina Faso side Rahimo FC and Societe Omnisports De L’ Armee of Cote d'Ivoire.
Speaking after Wednesday's, international friendly against Societe Omnisports De L’ Armee the lanky striker said he is yet adapt to Kotoko's style of play leading to his struggles.
“When you move from one place for another, you will face challenges and I think this is one of them. I think as a professional player I have to face them”, the striker said.
He added, “I know I don’t need a lot of time to do that, I’m hoping possibly within the remaining few days before we go to Nigeria I would be able to play the way the coach is planning.
“I can’t be playing the same way I was playing in my previous team. Because we have new teammates and new philosophy the coach is trying to implement. So it’s all about adjustment in my playing style”.
George Abege is among the 10 newly registered players included in the Reds squad for the CAF Champions League campaign.
Kotoko have been drawn against Kano Pillars and will be making a trip to Nigeria to play the first leg on August 10 at the Sani Abacha Stadium in the preliminary round with the return leg to be played two weeks time at the Baba Yara Stadium.
