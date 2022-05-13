Prime News Ghana

I wasn’t happy with ‘some things’ during my tenure as Black Stars coach - CK Akonnor

By Vincent Ashitey
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

Former Black Stars head coach, CK Akonnor has revealed he wasn’t pleased with some happenings during his tenure.

The 48-year old was appointed head coach in January 2020 after Kwesi Appiah’s contract came to end.

However, following a run of poor performances in the World Cup qualifiers, he was sacked in September 2021.

Akonnor says despite a few misgivings about his exit, he is backing the team to succeed.

READ ALSO: AFCON 2021: Why did we sack CK Akonnor for Milovan Rajevac? – Gabby quizzes

“I still support the Black Stars. I’m a Ghanaian. I love my country. I was once the coach [and] it didn’t go well. It doesn’t mean anything. I am just not too happy with certain things but my love for my country still goes on,” he told 3Sports.

“There were things that I wasn’t happy with. I don’t like excuses but I love my country and I will support [them]. It’s been a long story, a long journey but one day it [the problems] will come to an end. One day [I will tell the story], maybe in a book.”

C.K Akonnor was replaced by Milovan Rajevac who took charge of the team for the 2021 AFCON but failed to lead them out of the group stages.