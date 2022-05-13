I wasn’t happy with ‘some things’ during my tenure as Black Stars coach - CK Akonnor

Former Black Stars head coach, CK Akonnor has revealed he wasn’t pleased with some happenings during his tenure.
The 48-year old was appointed head coach in January 2020 after Kwesi Appiah’s contract came to end.
However, following a run of poor performances in the World Cup qualifiers, he was sacked in September 2021.
Akonnor says despite a few misgivings about his exit, he is backing the team to succeed.
“I still support the Black Stars. I’m a Ghanaian. I love my country. I was once the coach [and] it didn’t go well. It doesn’t mean anything. I am just not too happy with certain things but my love for my country still goes on,” he told 3Sports.
“There were things that I wasn’t happy with. I don’t like excuses but I love my country and I will support [them]. It’s been a long story, a long journey but one day it [the problems] will come to an end. One day [I will tell the story], maybe in a book.”
C.K Akonnor was replaced by Milovan Rajevac who took charge of the team for the 2021 AFCON but failed to lead them out of the group stages.