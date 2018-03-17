Illegal broadcasters of Ghana Premier League must stop-StarTimes

StarTimes Ghana who are the official broadcasters of the Ghana Premier League have issued a warning to media outlets and individuals to refrain form illegally broadcasting the League.
StarTimes in a statement released on Friday March 16, 2018, said they are aware of media houses and individuals broadcasting the League and even resorting to showing live matches on Social media.
Read also:Ghana Premier League-Match officials for week one announced
They, however, asked all media houses and persons who want to broadcast the League to contact them for the rights.