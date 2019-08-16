Eden Hazard to miss Real Madrid La Liga opener

Real Madrid marquee signing Eden Hazard will miss Los Blancos La Liga opener against Celta Vigo on Saturday.
The 28-year-old who completed a £150m move to the La Liga giants this summer has been ruled out of the season opener after suffering from a left thigh injury in training and will undergo further tests to assess the extent of the damage.
A club statement read: 'After the tests carried out after training today on our player Eden Hazard by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury to the anterior part of his right thigh. His recovery will continue to be assessed.'
