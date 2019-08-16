PrimeNewsGhana

Eden Hazard to miss Real Madrid La Liga opener

By Vincent Ashitey
Real Madrid marquee signing Eden Hazard will miss Los Blancos La Liga opener against Celta Vigo on Saturday.

The 28-year-old who completed a £150m move to the La Liga giants this summer has been ruled out of the season opener after suffering from a left thigh injury in training and will undergo further tests to assess the extent of the damage.

A club statement read: 'After the tests carried out after training today on our player Eden Hazard by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury to the anterior part of his right thigh. His recovery will continue to be assessed.'

