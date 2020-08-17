Inter hammer Shakhtar to set up Europa League final with Sevilla

Inter Milan will face Sevilla in the final of this season's Europa League after two goals each for Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez helped them to victory over Shakhtar Donetsk in a one-sided semi-final in Dusseldorf.
Martinez struck his first in the 19th minute, heading in from Nicolo Barella's cross after the midfielder had been gifted possession from a dire attempted clearance by Shakhtar goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov.
Danilo D'Ambrosio rose highest in the area to head home Marcelo Brozovic's corner just after the hour before Martinez side-footed in his second to seal the win and Lukaku came to the party with two neat finishes of his own
Former Manchester United striker Lukaku has now scored in 10 straight Europa League games and has 33 goals for the season.
Shakhtar's only real chance was admittedly a very good one, but Junior Moraes headed straight at Samir Handanovic from just a few yards out for what would have been an equaliser.
Having missed out on the Serie A title by a single point, Inter now have the chance to claim a first trophy since 2011 when they face Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla on Friday.
Source :bbc