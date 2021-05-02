Inter Milan win Serie A title for first time in 11 years

Inter Milan have won their first Serie A title in 11 years, stopping Juventus from picking up their ninth consecutive title.
Inter's 2-0 win over Crotone on Saturday meant Atalanta had to beat Sassuolo in order to take the title race to the wire.
However, Atalanta's 1-1 draw to Sassuolo has given Antonio Conte his first Serie A title in six years.
What happened?
On Saturday, Christian Eriksen came off the bench to set Inter on the path to a 2-0 win over Crotone.
The Danish playmaker's deflected effort in the 69th minute — four minutes after coming on as a substitute — found the bottom corner to give Inter the lead.
Achraf Hakimi then finished off a swift counter-attack in injury time to seal all three points and put Inter on the verge of their first Serie A title since 2010.
Although they went down to 10 men when goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini was sent off in the 22nd minute, Atalanta dominated the opening stages and went ahead through Robin Gosens later in the first half.
Sassuolo, however, equalised from the spot through Domenico Berardi after the break before also having a man sent off in a frantic affair when Marlon Santos was given his marching orders.
The defining moment of the match occurred, however, when Atalanta’s Luis Muriel missed a crucial spot-kick with the scores level late in the second half.
How impressive have Inter been this season?
Inter have built on the disappointment of losing out on last season’s title by just a point and gone one better this campaign.
Although they started the season in reasonable fashion, Inter’s highly impressive mid-season form saw them leapfrog city rivals AC Milan into top spot.
After a 2-2 draw with Roma on January 13, Inter side won 13 from 14 — including two victories in Milan derbies and one against Juventus — to propel themselves into title contention.
Antonio Conte’s side have been typically frugal in defence and conceded the fewest goals (29) in the league this season. However, they have also excelled offensively — led by Romelu Lukaku, who has the second-most goals and assists in Serie A, Inter are the league’s third-highest scorers.
