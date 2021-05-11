International Games and Competitions Committee inaugurated

An international games and competitions committee has been inaugurated by the Minister for Youth & Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif on Monday 10th May, 2021 at the conference room of the Ministry.
The committee has been formed to oversee the management and preparation of the national teams for international competitions.
The ten-member committee made up of experienced officers selected from state institutions are to bring their expertise on board in the management of international events.
In his brief remarks, the Hon. Minister entreated members of the committee to do their best by providing good counsel to him as far as Ghana's participation in international games are concerned.
He noted that members have clearly exhibited a great sense of integrity and high esteem and therefore deserved to serve with their expertise to make decisions that is best for mother Ghana.
According to the Hon. Minister, the next international games for Ghana is the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and was therefore imperative to prepare adequately to participate in the global event.
The Chairman of the Committee, the Chief Director of the Ministry, Alhaji Hafiz Adam expressed gratitude to the Minister on behalf of the members of the committee for having confidence in them.
He anticipated that the Committee will do a good job regarding the commitment of members by demonstrating punctuality even at the first meeting.
He said their responsibility is to advice the Minister on policy direction on matters of international competitions adding that they will not disappoint him but will help to revive sports and sporting activities in the international arena.
The members include prof. Peter Twumasi, National Sports Authority, Worwornyo Agyeman, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mohammed Sahnoon Esq, Ghana Olympic Committee, Peter Adjei, National Paralympic Committee, Lieutenant Colonel Frank Kwesi Agyeman, National Security Council Secretariat, Jeffery Manzan Owusu, National Sports Authority, Salisu Omaru. National Sports Authority, Fiifi Abassah, State Protocol and Emmanuel Oteng, Ministry of Youth and Sports.