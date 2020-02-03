Invest in your career to have a better future - Kwasi Appiah to Ghanaian players

Former Ghana coach, James Kwasi Appiah has advised the current crop of Ghanaian footballers to do massive investment during their playing career to ensure that they don’t face financial difficulties when they call time on their football career.
He explained that such an intervention would help combat the challenges some football players face when they finally hang their boots.
At the launch of his book ‘Leaders don’t have to yell’ at the Swiss Spirit Alisa Hotel on Friday, the soft-spoken coach said there is the need for players to move a step further by making good investment decisions during their active playing days.
''I did speak about investment as well because the life span of a player is very short. They've got only about 10 years but, you see, the unfortunate part is we don’t have any trade.
“We don’t learn to be a tailor or carpenter and for that reason, all our hope is to be professionals in our football career so once a player is out of the scene, he's got nothing left.
“He cannot rely on anything again so this is the more reason why whiles playing you have to invest so that once you stop playing you can rely on what you have invested”, Appiah advised.
Kwasi Appiah is without a job after his second stint with the Black Stars came to an end on December 31, 2019.
