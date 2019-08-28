Isaac Asiamah not meddling in GFA elections - MOYS

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) has described as false and frivolous allegations that they are meddling in the upcoming Ghana FA presidential elections as sector Minister Isaac Kwame Asiamah is masterminding the banning of candidates in favour of Nana Yaw Amponsah.
According to a statement signed by the Communications Consultant, Ahmed Osmanu Halid the Sports Ministry have no hand in the impending elections as the body charged to supervise activities to restore a new leader for Ghana Football are the Normalisation Committee.
"The attention of the Youth and Sports Ministry has been drawn to widespread reportage, that the Hon. Minister is masterminding the banning of candidates for the Ghana FA presidential elections in favour of Nana Yaw Amponsah.
The Ministry wishes to reiterate that, the Normalisation Committee has been given the mandate to organize and conduct elections for the new GFA executives and the Ministry has no way interfered in its activities.
It should also be made known that, the Hon. Minister is more focused on the outcome of the ongoing African Games in Rabat, Morocco and the construction of the ten (10) multipurpose youth and sports centres across the country.
We therefore urge the public to ignore such information and treat it with the contempt it deserves.
The Ministry will like to assure the good people of Ghana of its mandate of developing the youth and enhancing the sporting image of the country.
Once again, the Hon. Minister has no hand in the activity leading to the GFA elections."
Media reports went rife that Sports Minister is bent imposing Phar Rangers owner Nana Yaw Amponsah as the new president of the GFA replacing outcast Kwesi Nyantakyi.
