Ivan Perisic joins Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have announced the signing of Croatia international winger Ivan Perišić from Inter Milan on loan for an undisclosed fee.
It is reported that the 30-year-old will cost an initial £4.6million fee and another £20m at the end of the season to make it permanent.
The former Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg winger is expected to fill in the void created by the departure of Arjen Robben and Frank Ribery.
Perisic said: “I’m very glad to be back in Germany. FC Bayern are one of the biggest clubs in Europe. We want to go on the attack, not only in the Bundesliga and the DFB Cup, but also in the Champions League,”
Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic added: “He has good technique and he’s flexible in attack. I’m sure Ivan will settle in quickly as he knows both the Bundesliga and our coach Niko Kovac well.”
Bayern Munch had to fall on their second option to buy Perisic after their hope of signing Leroy Sane were dashed due to the German star serious injury suffered in Manchester City's Community Shield win.
