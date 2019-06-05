James Rodriguez leaves FC Bayern after 2-year loan

James Rodriguez (27) is to leave FC Bayern München after two years following the end of the loan deal with Real Madrid on 30 June 2019.
The Colombia international asked the management at the German record champions not to take up the purchase option agreed with Real. FC Bayern concurred with that request.
"On behalf of FC Bayern München, I'd like to thank James for two successful years at the club. We've won the German league title and the DFB Cup twice with him. Beyond that, we reached the semi-finals of the Champions League with him. James made an important contribution to all these successes," declared Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. "We wish James all the best in the future," said the chairman of FC Bayern München AG.
"I'd like to say a big thank you to the whole club and all the fans who have always given us tremendous support," said James. "I had two unforgettable years in Munich and I always really felt at home here. I will have great memories and I wish FC Bayern all the best in the future,"
James Rodriguez made 67 appearances for FC Bayern München, scoring 15 goals and providing 20 assists. He won the German league title and the DFL Supercup in 2018 and 2019 plus the DFB Cup in 2019.
READ ALSO: