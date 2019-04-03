Jiangsu Suning unveil Black Queens captain Elizabeth Addo

Chinese Women's Super League side Jiangsu Suning have unveiled Black Queens skipper Elizabeth Addo.
The 26-year-old joined the Chinese Women's outfit after passing his mandatory medical and penned a one-year deal with her new side.
She joined the Jiangsu Suning women's team on a free transfer after parting ways with USA side Seattle Reign two months ago.
She was nominated the CAF Women Footballer of the Year in 2016.
The skilful midfielder captained the Black Queens in the 2018 African Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) hosted by Ghana, but the nation failed to progress beyond the group stage.
She was named in the Best XI of the 2018 AWCON despite exiting the group stage.
Addo has amassed 25 caps for Ghana, registering 10 goals.
