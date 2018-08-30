Jihad Fatal, son of former Metro TV owner joins Europa FC

Jihad Fatal who is the son of former Metro TV owner Talal Fatal has joined Gibraltar Premier Division side Europa FC.
Talal Fatal is a football administrator and owns three clubs namely Accra Great Olympics, Zaytuna and SP Mirren.
He also owns Optimum Media Prime who are the organizers of the MTN Soccer Academy Reality show.
Jihad who is the youngest son has decided to pursue a career in football and has now flown abroad to join Europa FC.
The attacking midfielder will join the club's U-23 team if he undergoes a successful trial.
Jihad formerly of SP Mirren becomes the third Ghanaian to join Europa after defender Rahim Ayew and midfielder Mustafa Yahaya.
Read also:Coach Karim Zito names Black Starlets squad for WAFU under-17 tournament
Rahim has thrived since moving to Europa FC and recently helped his side to lift the Gibraltar Super Cup after a 4-2 penalty shoot-out win over Lincoln Red Imps.