Joao Felix joins Atletico Madrid from Benfica

Atletico Madrid have confirmed the signing of Benfica starlet Joao Felix for a reported fee of €126 million.
The 19-year-old had a breakthrough year for the Lisbon club and shone in both the Primeira Liga and the Europa League, where his side were eliminated in the quarter-final stage.
His sterling performance for Benfica have now won him a move to the Spanish capital to join Diego Simeone's side.
He was part of the Portugal squad that won the maiden edition of the UEFA Nations League.
