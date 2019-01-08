Jonathan Mensah reveals the secret to end Ghana's 37-year AFCON drought

Blackstars and Colombus Crew defender Jonathan Mensah says for the senior national team to win the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) all hands must be on deck and no stone must be left unturned.
Ghana has failed to break a 37-year jinx since winning the continental trophy on 4 occasions (1963, 1965, 1978, 1982).
The quest for the fifth trophy continues as the defender in an interview with Ghanaweb revealed what must be done to bring the trophy home.
“It’s just a broad thing, it’s not just players but everything starting from preparation to training camp and a lot. We have a lot to do, we have a lot of ground to cover to be able to be saying that we ready to win something, the Columbus Crew player said.
He added, “Being ready isn’t just a day or two, it’s a process that we have to keep going on and on, so we just going to work hard with our clubs so that when the time comes we can join the team.”
The defender made his Black Stars appearance against Uganda in 2009. He was part of the Black Stars team that lost to Egypt in the 2010 AFCON final and have gone on to cap over sixty times for the senior National team.
Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Tuesday, January 8, 2019, announced Egypt as the new host of 2019 AFCON after stripping Cameroon off the hosting rights due to delay in preparation.
The tournament kick starts on June 15 to July 13.
