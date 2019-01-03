Jordan Ayew describes victory over Wolves as 'big win'

Jordan Ayew’s first goal for Crystal Palace with seven minutes remaining of the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday evening set the Eagles on their way to three points as they got their rewards for a disciplined performance on the road.
The victory was capped by a late penalty from Luka Milivojevic in a 2-0 victory and speaking after the game Ayew, on loan from Swansea City, was pleased to be able to reflect on his first goal in Palace colours.
“It’s a big win and good for our confidence after losing at home, it was important for us to bounce back and improve our league position so congratulations to all the lads.
“I’m pleased for myself, my family, for our fans and my fans in Ghana and I would like to thank the coach for giving me the opportunity. I was waiting for this moment and now it has come at the start of the New Year means new things, positives and three points so it’s good.”
The striker produced a fine touch to control Patrick van Aanholt's shot on goal before making no mistake to beat Wolves ‘keeper Rui Patrício to break the deadlock.
“It is important to be an opportunist, making things happen and scoring goals, this is what I try and do and luckily today I was successful. I thank God and will just keep on working hard.”
The delay in finding the net has not been something which has been concerning Ayew and he hasn’t felt an added pressure on his shoulders during his loan spell.
“No not at all, I knew it would come and I have had the support from everyone at the club so I haven’t had any pressure and the most important thing is for the team to win and get the points, which is my main focus.
“We need to keep on improving and that’s what we will do, working hard at the training ground and just concentrating on getting points”.
