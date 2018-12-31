Jordan Ayew ends 2018 without a goal for Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew could not end the year 2018 on a high note as his goal drought continued after his side's1-0 home defeat to Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.
The 27-year-old, who joined from Swansea City on a season-long loan in August, was an unused substitute and never had the opportunity to break his duck.
Roy Hodgson started the game with Wilfred Zaha and Andros Townsend upfront with support from Ghanaian Jeffrey Schlupp. After N'golo Kante shot Chelsea into the lead in the second half, Hodgson opted to bring on Connor Wickham and Max Meyer for Schlupp and Cheikhou Kouyate respectively, leaving Ayew on the bench.
Out of 19 games in the first half of the Premier League season, Ayew featured 12 times, including eight starts and four times as a substitute. He spent 668 minutes on the field without a goal.
He was caught offside on seven occasions, won 16 tackles and had only one shot on target for Palace as Hodgson's men continue their battle for relegation survival.
Read also: Crystal Palace could cut short Jordan Ayew's loan spell
According to reports in the English media, Ayew could see his loan cut short and return to Swansea in January as Palace are weighing options to sign Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke to add up to Christian Benteke who is returning from injury.
Palace will begin the New Year with a visit to Molineux Stadium to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on January 2.
Credit: Goal.com
Latest sports news in Ghana