I want to 'pay back' Crystal Palace with goals - Ayew

Jordan Ayew has stated that he wants to pay back Crystal Palace with goals for the faith they have shown in him.
The Ghana who forward sealed a permanent transfer to The Eagles in the summer window, over the weekend scored his second goal for the club after opening his account against Manchester United a week ago, said he is working hard give his all to the club.
"Since I came to this football club, the staff, Chairman, everyone are motivating me. So even if I had a difficult year last season, they still trust in me and they signed me this year. The thing I have to do is pay them back on the pitch and that’s what I try to do. I work hard every day and now it’s paying off. I hope it continues.
"It’s one step at a time and we’ll just continue. It’s the beginning of the season and we just keep on doing the basics right and get rewarded."
Ayew asked about the substitution which seemed primed to happen moments before he scored, something Hodgson has explained as necessary due to the striker's relentless work rate and running.
"I don’t pay attention to those things," Ayew said, before explaining how Hodgson accommodates more than one striker. "Christian is my very good friend and obviously we all want to play. The manager has chosen a system where we both will come and play. Like I said, he’s my friend - one of my very good friends - so there’s no problem about that."
Jordan Ayew against Aston Villa became the first time since December 2015 that he has scored in back-back Premier League games while plying his trade for the Villains at the time.