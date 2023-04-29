Jordan Ayew scores as Palace edge West Ham in seven-goal thriller

Jordan Ayew was on target as Crystal Palace edged a seven-goal thriller against West Ham in the early Saturday Premier League match.
The Ghanaian forward scored in the first half as the Eagles beat the Hammers 4-3 at Selhurst Park, taking them to the 40-point mark.
Although West Ham took an early lead when Tomas Soucek punished Michael Olise's failure to clear a corner, Palace swung the game in their favour with three goals in an impressive 15-minute spell.
Jordan Ayew levelled within six minutes with a first-time finish at the end a slick move, before the returning Wilfried Zaha finished from Eberechi Eze's pass across the six-yard box and Jeffrey Schlupp added a third after dispossessing Soucek.
A superb first-half took another twist when West Ham again capitalised on a corner, Michail Antonio heading in at the back post to reduce the deficit before the break.
Eze's penalty restored Palace's two-goal advantage midway through the second half after he was judged to have been fouled by Nayef Aguerd - but the Hammers defender made amends as the visitors responded with a scrappy third from yet another set-piece.
However, David Moyes' side could not find a late equaliser to boost their survival prospects and West Ham remain five points above the relegation places with five games remaining.