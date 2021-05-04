Jose Mourinho appointed AS Roma head coach

Jose Mourinho has been appointed Roma head coach on a three-year deal set to begin at the start of next season.
Mourinho was sacked by Tottenham in April after just 17 months in charge of the Premier League. The announcement of his appointment by Roma came just hours after the club confirmed that current boss Paulo Fonseca would depart at the end of the current campaign.
It will be the Portuguese manager's second spell in Serie A, after he spent two seasons with Inter Milan before leaving to join Real Madrid in 2010.
"After meetings with the ownership and Tiago Pinto, I immediately understood the full extent of their ambitions for AS Roma," Mourinho told the club's website.
"It is the same ambition and drive that has always motivated me and together we want to build a winning project over the upcoming years.
"The incredible passion of the Roma fans convinced me to accept the job and I cannot wait to start next season."
Mourinho won consecutive Serie A titles with Inter, completing a treble - that included a Champions League triumph - in his final season with the club.
The 58-year-old struggled to make an impact at Spurs and was sacked for the third time in six seasons by a Premier League club, following dismissals from Chelsea - in his second spell at the club - and Manchester United.
Despite that, Roma were attracted to the 25 major trophies Mourinho has claimed in his career and have wasted little time in agreeing a deal following his departure from Tottenham.