Joseph Agbeko beats Shabani Hashimu Zuberu, retains title

Joseph Agbeko, (36-5, 26KOs) on Saturday 20, April 2019 retained his WBO Africa Bantamweight title with a win over Shabani Hashimu Zuberi (19-5, 5 KOs) at the Aborigines Beach Resort at Keta in the Volta region.
The verdict was unanimous, all three Judges scored the bout 120-107, 120-108, 120-107 after a 12th round thriller between the two boxers.
It was a hard-fought victory in a “Clash for Redemption” as Shabani Hashimu Zuberi gave the two-time IBF Bantamweight Champion a tough challenge.
Agbeko, 39, a former IBF Bantamweight champion, showed class, landed further blows and was brilliant, using his experience to deliver a dominant performance which earned him the unanimous decision over the 23-year-old Tanzanian.
The number two (2) man at the WBO ranking, will be focusing on a world title and the No 1 spot which is currently held by South Africa’s Zola Tete, 31, (28-3, 21KOs).
King Kong has by the win extended his professional record to 36 fights 5 losses and 26 Knockouts.
He was ruthless in challenging the Africa Bantamweight title holder as he suffered a cut on the top of his right eye.
Before the main bout, (Joseph vs. Hashimu) boxing enthusiasts were treated to interesting undercards in WBO Africa Super Middleweight Championship between Emmanuel Martey(Ghana) vrs. Ibrahim Tamba(Tanzania).
Former president Jerry John Rawlings and officials from the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and World Boxing Organization (WBO) attended the fight
Source: modernghana