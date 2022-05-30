Joseph Aidoo ruled out of AFCON qualifier against Madagascar

Defender Joseph Aidoo has been ruled out of the Africa Cup of Nations Cote D’Ivoire 2023 qualifier between Ghana and Madagascar after picking up an injury in training.
The Celta Vigo man twisted his right ankle during training and has been ruled out of the game on Wednesday.
READ ALSO: AFCON 2023 qualifiers: Twenty-eight Black Stars players train ahead of Madagascar tie (photos)
Aidoo who missed Monday’s training, is currently being observed by the medical team as he undergoes a thorough rehabilitation process to fully recover.
Ghana will play Madagascar at the Cape Coast stadium on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in an Africa Cup of Nations Cote D’Ivoire 2023 Group E qualifier.