Joseph Aidoo shines as Celta Vigo share spoils with Sevilla

Joseph Aidoo was at his enterprising best as Celta Vigo shared spoils with Sevilla in Friday night 1-1 draw La Liga clash at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.
The Black Stars defender delivered an assured performance playing the entire duration of the game as his outfit travelled away to snatch a point in match two of the La Liga campaign.
Julen Lopetegui’s men have been dominant on their turf against La Celeste, winning the last three league matches.
It looked like they were going to make it four on the bounce for the first time since 1986 when Franco Vazquez scored nine minutes to the end of regulation time
Sevilla took the lead through Franco Vasquez in the 81st minute but former Barcelona player Dennis Suarez levelled for the travelling side four minutes later former Barcelona player Dennis Suarez levelled the score for Celta Vigo.
The 23-year old Ghanaian who is a recent acquisition from Belgian champions Genk made nine clearances and one interception in this match.
Aidoo has now played 180 minutes in the Sky Blue shirt having been confined to the bench in Celta Vigo’s 3-1 season-opening home loss to Real Madrid.
It’s now two games unbeaten for the Galician outfit, and Aidoo will be looking to inspire his team to victory when newly-promoted Granada come visiting the Estadio Municipal de Balaidos on September 15.
The former Inter Allies defender joined the Spanish club in the summer transfer window from Belgium champions KRC Genk.