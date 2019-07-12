Joseph Aidoo signs for Celta Vigo

Black Stars defender Joseph Aidoo has completed a move to Spanish La Liga side Celta Vigo on a 5-year deal.
He arrives at the RC Celta after two seasons at KRC Genk with which he won the Belgian league last season.
The center-back signed for the La Liga side after undergoing a medical on Thursday.
Aidoo flew straight to Spain from Egypt after Ghana’s exit from the Africa Cup of Nations to complete formalities.
He will officially be unveiled by the Club on today, July 12 at 7:00 pm.
The 23-year-old made one appearance for Ghana at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations where he featured in the team’s last Group match against Guinea Bissau.
