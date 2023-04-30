Jota winner settles thriller after Spurs rally from three down at Liverpool

Tottenham let in three goals in the first 15 minutes at Liverpool, came back to equalise in stoppage time, then conceded a 94th-minute winner to Diogo Jota as the Reds won a dramatic encounter 4-3 at Anfield.
After trailing 5-0 after 20 minutes at Newcastle last Sunday and 2-0 at half-time to Manchester United in midweek, Spurs were feeble in starting a match once again as Curtis Jones and Luis Diaz put Liverpool 2-0 up after six minutes.
It was three for Liverpool just under 10 minutes later when Mohamed Salah struck from the penalty spot after Cristian Romero had fouled the excellent Cody Gakpo in the area.
Tottenham's poor start ended up being pivotal given the chances Ryan Mason's side would go on to create - and Spurs ended up level in stoppage time.
Spurs saw big chances for Heung-Min Son and Dejan Kulusevski go begging either side of Harry Kane's goal back, while Son and Romero both struck the woodwork after half-time.
Son then made it 3-2 with just under 15 minutes to go to set up a grandstand finish and former Everton striker Richarlison levelled in the third minute of stoppage time - his first Premier League goal for Spurs.
But straight from the kick-off, Jota capitalised on Lucas Moura's poor back pass to finish past Fraser Forster and send Anfield into raptures.
In the end, Liverpool held on for the victory which takes them above Tottenham in the table into fifth, albeit seven points off fourth-placed Manchester United having played a game more.
Skysports