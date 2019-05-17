David Accam to join Nashville SC from Colombus Crew

Ghana international striker, David Accam will join Nashville SC from Colombus Crew effective January 1, 2020, the club have announced.
Accam meanwhile will remain with Colombus Crew for the remainder of the 2019 season.
The former Right to Dream Academy player who signed for Colombus Crew barely two weeks ago will make the move to Nashville in exchange for $450,000 in allocation money ($350,000 in General Allocation Money and $100,000 in Targeted Allocation Money).
“The 2019 season is a one-year runway for us to prepare for the 2020 MLS season, and our staff has been really thoughtful about how our roster will be constructed,” Nashville GM Mike Jacobs said in a statement.
“The idea of adding players is not necessarily about simply finding ‘good players’, but rather about finding ‘players that are good for Nashville.’
"The scouting and recruitment of prospects has been really diligent, and our staff have been very strategic about identifying players that we believe will enable us to pursue excellence.”
Accam, 28, has scored 38 MLS goals since 2015. He played for the Chicago Fire from 2015-17 and scored 33 goals and had 15 assists in three seasons. Accam scored a career-high 14 goals in 2017.
In his one year stint with Philadelphia Union Accam made 23 appearances, scoring a solitary goal.
Nashville was awarded an MLS team in December of 2017 and will make its expansion debut to start the 2020 season. The club is currently playing in the USL Championship.
Read also:
-
-
PHOTOS: Black Stars meet Black Queens as David Accam tie the knot with Florence Dadson
For the Latest Sports News visit primenewsghana.com