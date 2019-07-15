JUST IN: Kotoko sack five players

Asante Kotoko have terminated the contracts of five senior players ahead of the new season.
Communications Manager, Lawyer Sarfo Duku confirmed the list to Kotoko Express App on Monday. He said Nii Adjei, who returned to Kotoko from Wydad Casablanca of Morocco, would not be part of the team for next season.
Coach Kjetil Zachariassen is building a team for the 2019/20 CAF Champions League and domestic competitions. The coach met Management on Sunday to present his team for scrutiny. Other players on their way out are midfielder, Umar Basiru and Ivorian forward, Danny Zabo Teguy.
The list also includes midfielder, Stephen Nyarko, who returned to the club last season after a stint with Tunisian giants CS Sfaxien.
The offensive midfielder, much like his other colleagues who are now surplus to the team’s requirements, had some playing time under former Coach C. K. Akonnor.