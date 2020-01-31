Karela thump Legon Cities, King Faisal succumb to Inter Allies on Ghana Premier League matchday 7

Karela United returned to winning ways with a resounding victory over Legon Cities on matchday 7 of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.
Karela who headed into the game wounded after Sunday's 2-0 loss to Eleven Wonders appeased their fans this time by recording their second win of the season with a 3-0 victory over the Royals at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa.
A brace from Diawisie Taylor and Samuel Ofori picked up the maximum points for Karela as they have jumped to 10th on the standings.
The match was pretty even until Diawise Taylor opened the floodgates for the home side in the 29th minute as his shot came off Legon Cities' defender. Samuel Ofori doubled the lead for coach Enos Adepa charges 4 minutes to half time after tapping home following a cutback pass.
Diawisie Taylor scored his second on the day in the 80th-minute mark which put the icing on the cake for the home side.
Over in Accra, Inter Allies beat King Faisal at the Accra Sports Stadium. They defeated the Kumasi-based club 4-2 to record their second win of the season.
The home side took a 2-0 lead courtesy Victorien Adebayor and Samuel Armah into the first half. However, the visitors came in strong in the second half and restored parity through Ibrahim Osman and Mohammed Mustapha, but two late goals from Samuel Armah and Michael Gyamerah won the tie for Inter Allies.