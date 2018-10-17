Karela United to host Asante Kotoko on Sunday

Karela United have confirmed a friendly game with Asante Kotoko on Sunday.
Kotoko on Sunday, October 21, 2018, will be seeking revenge against the Western Region side at Aiyinase.
The Kumasi-based team will go to the CAM Park for the second time this year with the aim of avenging a 3-1 Premier League defeat suffered in the hands of the Premier League new entrants in May this year.
The game which is scheduled for 3 PM, would be the third in nine days for the Porcupines after the 3-0 defeat to the Black Stars and the 3-1 win over Burkinabe Premier League side Save African Child FC in Kumasi.
It will be the ninth major friendly encounter for the Porcupines after the suspension of the 2018 Premier League, and the second to be played outside Kumasi after the 1-1 drawn game against Simba FC in Tanzania.
Kotoko have been in tremendous shape this term and scored sixteen goals from eight games with Burkinabe import Yacouba Songne fetching seven of them.
Yacouba opened his Kotoko goal account in the 3-1 defeat at Karela and would be hoping to add to the tally on Sunday.
