Kassim Nuhu returns in TSG Hoffenheim victory

Ghanaian defender Kassim Nuhu was back to help his side TSG Hoffenheim claim all three points against Nuernberg in the Bundesliga on Saturday.Kassim Nuhu was named in the starting lineup by Julian Nagelsmann and helped his outfit thump Nuernberg 1-3 at the Max-Morlock-Stadion but was substituted in the 68th minute by Kevin Akpoguma.
He marked his return from injury after limping off in the first half of the encounter against Freiburg a couple of weeks ago.
"After a little over 4weeks on the sidelines, I feel very happy to play football once again and help @achtzehn99_en get all 3 points. Fans were great today. On to the next one. Alhamdulillah, Allah is Great" the 23-year-old posted on Twitter.
The win sees TSG Hoffenheim move to the 8th position on the Bundesliga table as their next fixture is in the Champions League against Lyon.