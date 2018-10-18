Kenya replace Equatorial Guinea at AWCON 2018

Harambee Starlets of Kenya have replaced Equatorial Guinea at the 2018 African Women's Championship, the Football Kenya Federation (FKFF) announced.
The eight-team tournament is set to kick off in Ghana on 17 November.
Two-time winners Equatorial Guinea beat Kenya 3-2 on aggregate in the final round of qualifying before the Kenyans protested over the eligibility of six players.
The Confederation of African Football (Caf) upheld FKF;s protest over one player "Anette Jacky Messomo. The player in question was allegedly of Cameroonian nationality and had played for several European based clubs."
The letter from Caf to Football Kenya Federation explained "the (Caf) Disciplinary Board decides that Kenya's protest is upheld; A sanction of US$10,0000 is imposed on the Equatorial Guinea FA; and Equatorial Guinea's Team is disqualified from the TOTAL African Women's Cup of Nations 2018."
It will be Kenya's second appearance at the competition following their debut at the 2016 tournament in Cameroon.
Source: BBC
