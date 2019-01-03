Keylor Navas extends his contract for one year

Marca confirm La Sexta's report claiming that Keylor Navas has signed a contract extension with Real Madrid that will keep him at the club until 2021.
In fact, the Costa Rican player has put the pen to paper a few weeks ago after months of negotiations that started during pre-season, according to the source's information.
The goalkeeper who has apparently assumed the role of Thibaut Courtois's backup will earn five million euros annually.
Another reason for the 32-year-old's decision is the perfect living conditions for his family in Madrid, Marca understand.
There is no official confirmation to this news so far, but it seems safe to say that Keylor is not going to leave Real Madrid this winter or summer despite his cryptic message on Instagram and the rumours linking him with a move to Arsenal.
Source: Tribuna