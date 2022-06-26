KGL Inter Club Champions League slated for August 1

The second edition of the KGL U-17 Inter Club Champions League will take place in August 2022 in the Greater Accra Region.
The Juvenile tournament is scheduled from Monday, August 1 to Sunday, August 14, 2022 in Accra. The KGL Foundation sponsored tournament is part of the seven GFA competitions that would take place in the off season.
READ ALSO: Division One League to kick off September 30
Also in the off season calendar are the 2nd Division National Festival scheduled for the Volta Regional capital - Ho.
Others include the Women's Regional Zonal Championship for Southern and Northern Zones, the Division One League Super Cup and the Women's League Super Cup.
The off season tournaments would draw the curtains for the 2021/22 season and open the new season.