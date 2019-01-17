Baba Yara Stadium "ready" for Kotoko-Coton Sport's tie - Acting NSA boss

Edmund Appiah, acting Ashanti Regional Sports Director of National Sports Authority (NSA) has stated that the Baba Yara Stadium is ready to host Kotoko-Coton Sport's tie.
The venue will be hosting the 2nd leg tie between Asante Kotoko and Cameroonian giant Coton Sport on Sunday, January 20.
According to Appiah, the NSA is a critical stakeholder for teams in the Ashanti Region and they have put in place measures for a perfect Sunday.
"The Stadium is ready for Kotoko's game against Coton Sport on Sunday'' said Appiah on Kumasi-based Ashh FM
"Per our standards, the pitch, washrooms and all other areas in the stadium has been well catered for towards the game on Sunday".
"NSA is a critical stakeholder for Kotoko and other teams in the Ashanti Region so looking at their preparations towards the competition, I think Kotoko is doing well and we(NSA) are ready to give out any support that will help the team".
He further cautioned the team against complacency.
"I was excited with Kotoko's away win but I will advice the team to put more effort into their preparations so that on Sunday, we would be assured of a total victory".
