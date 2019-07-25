Kim Grant not keen on Black Stars job

Kim Grant dismissed speculation linking him with a switch for the Black Stars job, saying he wants to stay on as Hearts of Oak manager beyond his contract.
Following an impressive season where Hearts of Oak reached the semifinals of the recently ended Normalization Committee special competition Tier 1 Grant’s stock has risen which has led to speculation, he could take over the Black Stars after their underwhelming AFCON campaign.
According to Grant, he is only thinking about the Rainbow Club and since he is under contract he would not be considering any approaches unless the club gives him permission.
“My sole priority is Hearts of Oak. I have been brought in to do a job. If there is an offer they have to speak to the club,” he told Citi Sports.
Hearts of Oak were knocked out of the recently ended Normalization Committee special competition Tier 1 in the semifinal stage by eventual winners and bitter rivals Asante Kotoko.
The Phobians are currently on a 10-year Ghana Premier League drought and Grant will be hoping to change their fortunes when the next league season starts.
READ ALSO: