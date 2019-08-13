Prime News Ghana

Here are the 12 coaches still at post after AFCON 2019

By Vincent Ashitey
As the saying goes, coaches are hired to be fired and it didn't turn out to be any different after the just ended AFCON 2019.

Following the curtains been brought down at the 32nd edition of Africa's football biggest showpiece, 12 out of the 24 coaches who led their teams to battle have either left their post on mutual consent or has been fired.

The most high profile exit was actually the first casualty in the form of Egypt’s Mexican coach Javier Aguirre, he was soon followed by quite another big name leaving a big nation: Frenchman Herve Renard leaving Morocco.

BELOW ARE COACHES STILL AT POST AFTER THE TOURNAMENT

Algeria: Djamel Belmadi 

Angola: Srdjan Vasiljevic 

Benin: Michel Dussuyer 

Burundi: Olivier Niyungeko 

Ghana: Kwesi Appiah 

Guinea Bissau: Baciro Candé 

Madagascar: Nicolas Dupuis 

Mali: Mohamed Magassouba 

Mauritania: Corentin Martins 

Nigeria: Gernot Rohr 

Senegal: Aliou Cissé 

Tunisia: Alain Giresse

 

Below is the list of coaches who have lost their jobs

Cameroon: Clarence Seedorf 

DR Congo: Florent Ibengé 

Egypt: Javier Aguirre 

Guinea: Paul Put 

Ivory Coast: Ibrahim Kamara 

Kenya: Sébastien Migné 

Morocco: Herve Renard 

Namibia: Ricardo Mannetti 

South Africa: Stuart Baxter 

Tanzania: Emmanuel Amunike 

Uganda: Sébastien Desabre 

Zimbabwe: Sunday Chidzambwa 

