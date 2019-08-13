Here are the 12 coaches still at post after AFCON 2019

As the saying goes, coaches are hired to be fired and it didn't turn out to be any different after the just ended AFCON 2019.
Following the curtains been brought down at the 32nd edition of Africa's football biggest showpiece, 12 out of the 24 coaches who led their teams to battle have either left their post on mutual consent or has been fired.
The most high profile exit was actually the first casualty in the form of Egypt’s Mexican coach Javier Aguirre, he was soon followed by quite another big name leaving a big nation: Frenchman Herve Renard leaving Morocco.
BELOW ARE COACHES STILL AT POST AFTER THE TOURNAMENT
Algeria: Djamel Belmadi
Angola: Srdjan Vasiljevic
Benin: Michel Dussuyer
Burundi: Olivier Niyungeko
Ghana: Kwesi Appiah
Guinea Bissau: Baciro Candé
Madagascar: Nicolas Dupuis
Mali: Mohamed Magassouba
Mauritania: Corentin Martins
Nigeria: Gernot Rohr
Senegal: Aliou Cissé
Tunisia: Alain Giresse
Below is the list of coaches who have lost their jobs
Cameroon: Clarence Seedorf
DR Congo: Florent Ibengé
Egypt: Javier Aguirre
Guinea: Paul Put
Ivory Coast: Ibrahim Kamara
Kenya: Sébastien Migné
Morocco: Herve Renard
Namibia: Ricardo Mannetti
South Africa: Stuart Baxter
Tanzania: Emmanuel Amunike
Uganda: Sébastien Desabre
Zimbabwe: Sunday Chidzambwa