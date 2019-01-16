Match Report: Royal FC thumb Hearts of Oak 2-1 in friendly

A brace from Kofi Kordzi for Royal FC this morning ensured Hearts of Oak suffered their first defeat under coach Kim Grant at the Pobiman sports Complex.
The match which forms part of preparations for Coach Kim Grant to sharpen his troops ahead of the Normalization Committee's stop-gap competition saw Royal FC inflict a painful 2-1 lose to the Phobians.
The division two outfit made an impressive start by scoring as early as the 8th-minute courtesy Kofi Kordzi. He opened the scoring for Royal FC after running unto a through pass before rounding the goalkeeper to score.
Selasi Bakai came close equalizing for the Rainbow boys with a header but he missed the post narrowly.
Kofi Kordzi increased the tally for the Division 2 side after the recess from the penalty spot.
Hearts of Oak got a consolation goal through Obeng Jnr after heading home a cross by new signing Charles MacKarthy at the near post
Read also:Transfer: Ex-Hearts Of Oak keeper Akurugu joins Japanese side Ococias Kyoto AC
Hearts starting XI: Richard Baidoo, Sumala Ibrahim,Raddy Ovouka,Robert Addo,Camara N’Guessan,Daniel Kodie,Stanley Ani-AgyeI, Abubakar Troare, Manaf Umar,Selassie Bakai
Subs: Yusuf Alhassan,Ben Afutu,William Dankyi,Fatawu Mohammed,Joseph Esso,Charles MacKarthy,Aminu Alhassan,Anthony Quayson,Benjamin Agyare,Ben Mensah,Kwadwo Obeng Jnr,Ernest Sowah
Royal FC starting XI: James Adom,Kelvin Akore,George Tonni,Yaya Musah,Benjamin Dunu,Prince Asare,Samuel Nkrumah, Richard Edwanzy,Silifu Avinuiyao,Kofi Kordzi,Felix Mensah
Subs:Gideon Yeboah,Nana Akomea,Kelvin Durant,Emmanuel Amponsah,Fuini Tetteh,Prince Asante, Joseph Fianko, Emmanuel Smith,Emmanuel Bouaba