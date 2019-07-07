Koforidua-based player wins SoccaBet fourth car in Massive Promo

Ghana's leading betting company SoccaBet has held its fourth raffle of the car giveaway series on Saturday, July 6 at its Circle branch.
Out of thousands of participants, Koforidua-based player by name FAROUQ BARI emerged winner of the brand new 'Renault KWID" car in the Soccabet Massive Promo.
The company also rewarded the second and third runner up Masios024 and PeterBerko0607 with GH¢300 and GH¢150 vouchers whilst Afripounch and Steroo walked away with GH¢100 and GH¢100 vouchers respectively.
Speaking to the media, Ezekiel Quaye who is the supervisor of SoccaBet Ghana urged the public to get involved as the company want to change the fortune of its customers.
"I think it's phenomenal, there is no betting company in this country that can do this (give away cars), we are trying to take the betting company to another level and we are making sure that the customers get what they put into it."
As a mark of appreciation to the loyal customers who turned up for the raffle, SoccaBet gifted them with souvenirs plus free vouchers to more than a hundred clients to stake a free bet.
The SoccaBet Massive Promo draw is held every month and will end in December 2019. The competition is opened to anyone above the age of 18 years.
Customers can earn an automatic entry into the monthly draw when they place a bet with GHC20 or above on SoccaBet's online platform.
Aside from the cash prizes and other exciting gifts, players also stand a chance to win a brand new car every month.
Soccabet, Ghana's leading online sports-betting business allows its customers to place bets on their favourite sporting event whether they are at home, out and about or even at the event itself.
It provides its customers with the best possible service wherever they are.