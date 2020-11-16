Konadu reacts to Kotoko stalemate against Eleven Wonders

Maxwell Kondau has admitted Asante Kotoko were not on top of their game in Sunday's scoring stalemate against Eleven Wonders in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.
The Porcupines were held to a 1-1 draw at the Accra Sports Stadium in their opening fixture of the 2020/21 season.
Reacting to the game, Konadu said the visitors were a hard nut to crack for his outfit.
"It was a difficult match, we didn't play the best of football and after getting the first goal we were trying to manage the game a bit but like I said it was a difficult match.
But once it's the first match of the season, we will take a cue out of this and try to build up much better in the subsequent games."
However, the head coach has called on his supporters not be down spirited by Sunday's draw as the team will come good in subsequent games.
"Gelling together is not easy, we will need time but unfortunately, time is not on our side so I hope will play much better in the coming games. I urge my supporters to keep calm."
Asante Kotoko on Sunday, laboured to a 1-1 draw against Techiman Eleven Wonders in their Premier League opener at the Accra Sports stadium.
READ ALSO: Sports Ministry directs 2020/21 Ghana Premier League to be played behind closed doors
Kotoko were the front runners going into the match the Techiman based side as they threw away a lead to draw.
Maxwell Konadu's restored captain Felix Annan to his number one position leaving Kwame Baah on the bench. Coach Konadu also named new recruits Yussif Mubarik, Emmanuel Keyeke, Evans Adomako and Kwame Poku in the starting line up.
Eleven Wonders began the game on a strong foot by pilling pressure on Asante Kotoko in the early stages, but Kotoko had Felix Annan to thank for not conceding an early goal.
The Techiman side were denied a fine opportunity to take the lead on 23rd minutes when Yusif Mubarik blocked a Tetteh Nortey goal bound shot from 15 yards.
The game was evenly spread until with some battles in midfield until the 54th minute when striker Kwame Poku capitalized on a defensive blunder to slot home a low grounder for the opener. A costly mistake between the Wonders defenders and goalkeeper John Mosie.
Kotoko captain Felix Annan drew a spectacular save in the 68th minute after a cross from Wonders' right wing took a deflection.
Wonders Coach Ignatius Osei Fosu introduced fresh limbs and one of them was the game changer. Substitute Prince Okraku, on loan from Dreams FC fetched the equalizer for Wonders in the 76th minute after pouncing on a delicious pass from midfield to rifle home.
Kotoko keeper Felix Annan had his view blocked by Yusif Mubarik and the striker fired into the left corner of the post for the equalizer.
Kotoko made a few changes towards the end of the game to bring bite and power upfront, but those changes had no significant impact on the game as the referee blew his whistle to end the game.
In Other results:
WAFA 4 (Daniel Lomotey 2X, Konadu Yiadom, Godwin Agbevor) – King Faisal 3 (Kwame Pepprah 2X, Wadudu Yakubu)
AshantiGold SC 2 (Appiah McCarthy, Hans Kwofie) – Karela United 2 (Diawusie Taylor, Samuel Ofori)
Medeama SC 1 (Ali Ouattara) – Great Olympics 1 (Michael Yeboah)
Ebusua Dwarfs 2 (Dennis Korsah, Issah Razak) – Elmina Sharks 2 (Richard Mpong, Ishmael Hammond)
Legon Cities 1-1 Berekum Chelsea